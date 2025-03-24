Is Elon Musk Planning to Buy 'The View'? That's One Way to End a Longstanding Feud Money can't buy Elon Musk everything, especially better press. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 24 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega; ABC

If there is one thing the ladies on The View like to do, it's talk. If we had to choose a second thing, it's talk s--t. The panelists' commitment to speaking their minds and expressing their beliefs is why the show remains popular. It's that kind of drama that makes it so fun to watch. Don't get us wrong, hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro are also whipsmart, but when they come for you, beware.

From the moment Elon Musk became a major political player in the MAGA arena, the gals from The View couldn't stand him. After the X CEO swung a chainsaw around at the 2025 CPAC, Ana and guest Senator Amy Klobuchar exchanged size jokes about Elon. When President Donald Trump parked Teslas on the White House lawn, Whoopi compared him and Elon to a cheesy car salesman commercial from the 1980s. It's possible Elon is fed up as rumors swirl about him possibly buying the show. Did he?

Did Elon Musk buy 'The View'?

It's unclear how these kinds of rumors start. Back in June 2024, there were fake posts about Elon possibly buying ABC just so he could cancel The View. The problem there is, ABC is owned by Disney and there is no indication that the House of Mouse is looking to sell, especially when the ratings are steadily climbing each week, per an ABC News press release.

The gossip surrounding Elon possibly purchasing The View occurs every couple of years or so. In May 2022, a Meme began circulating on Facebook that suggested the Tesla titan wanted to buy the daytime talk show for $17 and a coupon for a free appetizer from Applebee's. While it's not known where this began, its earliest appearance was on a website called America's Best Pics. The caption was over a picture of Joy Behar and couldn't be linked to anything Elon said or posted.

Whoopi Goldberg has walked off 'The View' several times.

Sometimes The View can be a bit much for folks who are actually on the show. Back in 2010, Whoopi and Joy left while interviewing conservative commentator and author Bill O'Reilly. He got the two hosts riled up after stating that building an Islamic community center near the site of the former World Trade Center would be inappropriate and furthermore, that is why then-President Barack Obama's approval rating was low.