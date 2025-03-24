Mia Love Often Scolded Donald Trump During Her Hosting Stint on ‘The View' Mia appeared on 'The View' during several episodes before she died in March 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 24 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love's died of brain cancer at age 49 on Sunday, March 23. During her lifetime, Mia became the first Black Republican woman to be elected into Congress.

The Utah-based politician's stance on conservative views quickly caught the media's attention. Eventually, Mia booked multiple opportunities to share her takes on politics, including becoming a recurring host on The View.

Mia Love was one of 'The View's' rotating co-hosts and spoke on many political issues.

Mia was selected to join The View in 2021. Her gig on The View came after she shared her thoughts against the Republican party as a guest, namely her contention with President Donald Trump. During one appearance on The View in 2018, Mia discussed Trump mocking her election loss that year. She used the platform to point out that Trump had "no real relationship, just convenient transactions" with minority voters. Mia also criticized many of Trump's Republican supporters.

Mia was selected to join several other Republican pundits in 2021 to take over for former host Meghan McCain during the show's 25th season. Per The Salt Lake Tribune, Mia appeared on the daytime show on Wednesdays and Thursdays and once again didn't shy away from being the only conservative member at the table. In fact, the politician basked in the opportunity to further share her political takes.

“This is a great platform that reaches quite a few people," Mia said of her decision to join the show at the time. "This is a chance for me to be open and talk about my point of view and for me to absorb a point of view different than my own." The politician appeared on The View for four episodes, during which she and the show were criticized for her inclusion on the panel.