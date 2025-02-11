Did Joy Behar Leave 'The View'? Angry People on Social Media Sure Hope So Joy Behar has come under fire after scandalous comments about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 11 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you enter Joy Behar's name into the search bar of X (formerly Twitter), you get a real reminder of what that website has devolved into. Obviously not everyone is going to love every take Joy has on The View, especially since she has repeatedly been critical of President Donald Trump, but some of the posts on X are terrifying.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of them are celebrating the fact that Joy might have been fired from the show she has more or less co-hosted since 1997. "No one cares what Joy Behar thinks because she is an angry, unintelligent woman who hates Trump," posted one person, who cared enough to comment on X. The truth is, Joy has been absent from the show for several days in February 2025. Did she leave? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Joy Behar leave 'The View'?

The last time we were gifted with a Joy appearance on The View was Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. The following day, Whoopi Goldberg addressed Joy's absence saying, "Joy is not here. She’ll be back tomorrow, we think." Not only did that not sound promising, but it also felt very ominous. When Joy still wasn't back on Wednesday, former co-host Star Jones returned to fill in for her and it turned out to be a pretty fun walk down memory lane.

Once again Joy was missing from the Feb. 6 episode, but fans finally got an update. "Joy is not here. We wish her a happy opening night. It’s tonight," explained Whoopi. The opening night in question was her off-Broadway play, My First Ex-Husband, which is at Mac-Haydn Theater in New York. Joy will be part of the four-person cast until Feb. 23. The cast rotates every four weeks until the show ends on April 20. Joy will return for a few days at the end of March.

Article continues below advertisement

Why do some people on social media dislike Joy Behar?

The rage and resentment toward Joy are often related to her opinions about President Donald Trump and those around him. Many of the hateful comments on social media are referencing something she said about his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. Joy suggested that the only reason Karoline got the job is because President Trump thinks "she's a 10."