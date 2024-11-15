Home > Television > The View Is Elon Musk Suing Whoopi Goldberg? Unraveling the Rumors He Wants 'The View' Host's Coins The X CEO has never been on 'The View,' which the comedian has co-hosted since 2007. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Nov. 15 2024, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk isn't afraid to speak his mind. However, the billionaire entrepreneur has seemingly met his match in actor, comedian, and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi has expressed her opinions about Elon in the past, especially after he acquired X in 2022. Now, rumors have swirled he's ready to take legal action to ensure she doesn't speak about him negatively on her platforms.

According to the digital streets, Elon is planning to sue Whoopi over her comments about him on The View. There's also some talk of him suing the talk show and Whoopi's co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. However, rumors, especially ones from the internet, always need a little fact-checking, which is where we come in. Keep reading to see if Elon is suing Whoopi.

Is Elon Musk suing Whoopi Goldberg?

As much as we would love to see the transcripts of Elon and Whoopi going toe-to-toe in court, it doesn't appear to be happening. The rumor that he's suing the Sister Act star is untrue, as The Poynter Institute's PolitiFacts confirmed in May 2024. In a May 25 article, the institute flagged the news as "fake" and stated that the rumor began on Facebook with a since-deleted post claiming he was ready to sue Whoopi for $60 million because she and her co-hosts were "lying about him."

The institute's findings also included a 2023 post about Elon's alleged plans to sue Whoopi from SpaceXMania. The news story was labeled as satire, though it seems the people who ran with the rumor on Facebook didn't see that part. Nonetheless, Whoopi and Elon's court battle isn't something to keep on your radar.

Elon was rumored to be acquiring 'The View,' which is also false.

In addition to the rumor he's suing Whoopi for comments she made about him on The View, another report surfaced in May 2024 that he used his $309 billion net worth to ensure he never had to have a bad review from the opinionated hosts ever again. Forumto.com reported in May that Elon had taken bought The View and claimed sources stated he had been eyeing it for a while and had grown tired of seeing "the same tired discussions over and over again."

"I’ve been watching The View for years, and it feels like the same tired discussions over and over again," he reportedly said. "I’ve had enough of it, and I believe it’s time for a fresh approach to daytime talk shows.”

Much like the rumor he was suing Whoopi, Elon's acquisition of The View isn't true, either. The show is still owned by ABC, who hasn't expressed selling it to anyone. Elon himself also hasn't confirmed if he was ever in talks of owning the company. While Elon and Whoopi likely won't be appearing in court or working together anytime soon, the comedian made a choice that could affect his business.

Before millions of X users left the platform for social media app BlueSky following the 2024 election. Whoopi was already ahead of the curve and deleted her X account soon after Elon became the app's head honcho.

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter."



"I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022