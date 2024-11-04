Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B Cardi B Accused Elon Musk of Being out of Touch With Americans and Their "Struggle" "You don't know not one thing about the American struggle." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 4 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamcardib

It's not unusual for celebrities to endorse presidential candidates and to speak at rallies to show that support. But when Cardi B appeared as a speaker at a Kamala Harris rally on Nov. 1 and her teleprompter didn't work, she faced criticism from those who already opposed Harris as a candidate. One of those critics includes Elon Musk, who tweeted about it on X and called Cardi a "puppet."

Elon's post about Cardi is in regards to her being unsure of what to do on-stage for a minute until someone gave her a cell phone with what a failed teleprompter was supposed to display for her. In response, Cardi called out Elon in her own post on X. In it, she accused him of knowing nothing about the struggles she was raised with. She also wrote that he doesn't understand what American people in general are going through.

Cardi B called out Elon Musk on X.

On Nov. 2, Cardi tagged Elon and called him out after he shared his own post criticizing her as a supporter of Harris. In Elon's post, he said that Cardi is "another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words." But according to Cardi, she is far from a puppet, and she let that be known when she posted a response to the tech billionaire who has openly supported Donald Trump.

"I'm not a puppet Elon," Cardi wrote on X. "I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of Section 8, I'm a product of poverty, and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you… But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle… PS fix my algorithm."

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

She also shared her side of things on Instagram, where she wrote that she has always been interested in politics. So it weighed heavy on her to have the teleprompter mishap be part of her appearance at the Harris rally.