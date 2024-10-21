Home > Human Interest Elon Musk's America PAC Petition Prize Money Is Nothing Compared To His Daily Income Elon Musk promised voters a chance to win $1 million per day for signing his petition. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 21 2024, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When tech billionaire Elon Musk promised voters in swing states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania, among others, the chance to win $1 million if they signed his America PAC petition, it drew some questions. And one of those is how much Elon Musk makes a day exactly, if he is also able to hand out a $1 million check per day until the 2024 election.

Long before Elon started Tesla, became the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), and began promising new space exploration with SpaceX, he was simply in the tech industry. But by 2012, he had reached billionaire status, and some believe Elon could be a trillionaire in no time. Naturally, he makes quite a bit of money daily, when his income is broken down.

How much does Elon Musk make a day?

According to Yahoo! Finance, Elon makes as much per minute as some people make in a yearly salary — around $43,000. Going by that, Elon makes roughly $2.5 million per hour. That equals out to $61.9 million in a 24-hour period. If that’s accurate, then it means Elon makes far more per day than the amount he promised to award to one person each day until Election Day.

Elon’s income comes from a variety of sources, as is to be expected, with his interests in technology, business, and even politics. In addition to X, Tesla, Inc., and SpaceX, Elon is the president of the Musk Foundation and xAI, an artificial intelligence company. His net worth is estimated to be around $247.4 billion.

Elon Musk promised voters who sign his America PAC petition the chance to win $1 million.

On Oct. 19, 2024, Elon appeared at an America PAC event in Harrisburg, Penn., where he promised voters in swing states the chance to win $1 million per day from him personally. All they had to do was sign his petition which is “in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms.” The deadline to sign it was sign the petition by the night of Oct. 21 for the chance to win the daily prize.

The petition also says that voters have to reside in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin to be eligible. The idea is that Elon would get residents in Pennsylvania to the polls because, he shared at his America PAC event, he believes Pennsylvania is crucial to the 2024 election.

Every night, @America will announce another $1M winner!



All you have to do is sign our petition in support of The Constitution. https://t.co/Zsda5ao2In — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024