Billionaire Elon Musk's $10,000 Tiny Houses Actually Retail Starting at $60,000

Whatever you think of Elon Musk, it's hard to deny that the man is an effective marketer. When he's not opening legally questionable sweepstakes in an attempt to help Donald Trump get reelected, Elon is pushing hard on his various business endeavors.

He's already the wealthiest man in the world, but his latest unusual idea is manufacturing tiny homes that are actually affordable. The homes are supposed to sell for $10,000, and Elon also claims to have one himself, but is any of that actually true? Here's what we know about the homes.

Are Elon Musk's $10,000 houses for real?

The houses themselves do exist, but they were not created by Elon. They were created by a company called Boxabl, and the model is called the Casita. The catch, though, is that these houses actually start at $60,000, not $10,000. Of course, if the homes actually work and are livable, that's still much better than the amount you might spend to build a house from scratch or buy one that already exists.

Rumors have been swirling for years that Elon's company Tesla was actually going to build some of these types of modular homes themselves at a lower price point, but at least thus far, those plans have not materialized. What we do know, though, is that Elon bought one of these homes himself and apparently uses it as a guest house. The Casita is just 361 square feet but does have many of the features you might want out of a home.

Boxabl also claims that the homes can be assembled in under an hour, and you can do various things to customize them. While these homes might seem hugely desirable, it's important to remember that you also need to have a place to put them if you want to live in them, and that there's already quite a waitlist of people eager to get one for themselves.

