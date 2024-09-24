Home > FYI X Plans to Change Blocking (Again) — Here's Why Users Are Furious About the Update Elon Musk has promised to remove blocking from the app since he became its official owner in October 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 24 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: X/@elonmusk, @nimaowji

On Monday, Sept. 23, X (formerly Twitter)'s ongoing developments crushed users once again when Elon Musk confirmed that the app's block function would change in a significant way.

While Elon hasn't removed the feature altogether, its changes will affect how blocking will look on the app moving forward. Here's what we know about the update.

X users are upset about Elon Musk removing the app's block function as they know it.

Web developer Nima Owji announced on X that the current block button would be removed. "BREAKING: X is about to remove the current block button, meaning that if an account is public, their posts will be visible to the blocked users as well!" he posted. Elon confirmed the news by excitedly replying to Owji's post.

BREAKING: X is about to remove the current block button, meaning that if an account is public, their posts will be visible to the blocked users as well! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) September 23, 2024

"High time this happened," the mogul said. "The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public posts." Following the announcement, several X users discussed their frustration over the accounts still being visible to the blocked users. "Removing the block button would be catastrophic for EVERYONE," one user wrote. "The whole point of the block button is to block someone away from your account like wtf," another said.

Buddy spent all that money to buy Twitter and run it into the ground. And he’s so unlikable he has to get rid of the block button because everyone hates him. — Rod (@rodimusprime) September 23, 2024

Several users also questioned how X's move was legal if it wanted to continue being available on Apple and Google. Apple's App Store Guidelines state that any software used in the store must "include a method for filtering objectionable material, a mechanism to report the content and timely responses to concerns, and the ability to block abusive users."