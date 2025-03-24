Mia Love, the First Black Republican Congresswoman, Dies at 49 — Inside Her Cause of Death A statement confirming Love's death said she was "in her home surrounded by family" at the time of her death. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 24 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: X/@miablove

We are sad to report the death of politician Mia Love. Love, a Utah-based Republican and the first Black woman to be elected to Congress, died at age 49.

Article continues below advertisement

The politician's loss has many wondering how she died on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Here's what to know about Mia's cause of death and what her family has said.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Mia Love's cause of death?

Love died of brain cancer, as reported by the Associated Press. The Congresswoman reportedly battled brain cancer before ultimately succumbing to the disease. Before she died, Love underwent treatment for her brain cancer and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumor center. Her death came weeks after her daughter, Abigale, said via Instagram that she stopped responding to treatments.

Love's death was confirmed on her X (formerly Twitter) account. A statement written by someone in her circle shows she died at her home in Sarasota Springs, Fla. and was surrounded by her family, including her husband, Jason Love, and their three children. "Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family," the statement read.

Article continues below advertisement

"In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers, and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come."