Here's the Cause of Death for Texas Democratic Representative Sylvester Turner Sylvester was an "iconic leader" and a "fighter until the end" according to one colleague. By Ivy Griffith Published March 5 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Houston's long-time mayor and Democratic Representative from Texas Sylvester Turner passed away on March 4, 2025. The charismatic Southern leader was known by friends for being a tireless advocate and a straight talker. In the hours before he passed away, Sylvester was seated on the House chamber floor next to his colleagues as President Donald Trump addressed Congress.

Article continues below advertisement

His sudden passing left a void among Democrats on the Hill, and an ache in the hearts of those who loved him. But since he seemed hale and well just hours before passing, many have wondered: What was his cause of death? Here's what we know about Sylvester Turner's cause of death and the legacy he left behind.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Rep. Sylvester Turner's cause of death.

Sylvester attended the joint address of Congress, and videos show him seated near the back of the chambers. At 8:30 p.m., just before the address began, Sylvester himself shared a video advocating for the protection of the Medicaid program. NBC News reports that Democratic lawmakers say they saw Sylvester experiencing what they believed was a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon, before the address. Capitol police assisted him, and he later attended the address.

His cause of death has not been released, but many outlets are assuming that it relates to the apparent medical emergency. However, there has been no confirmation. In the past, Sylvester has battled bone cancer. But at 70 years old, he had shared no other medical complications in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester served as Houston's mayor for a long time.

Sylvester leaves behind an impressive legacy, having served as the mayor of Houston, Texas, from 2016 to 2024 before being sworn in to the House of Representatives.

Article continues below advertisement

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Sylvester an "iconic leader" and "fighter until the end" in a statement released on March 5, 2025. He added, "The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Though he was newly elected to Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston," via NBC.