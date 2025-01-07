Jean-Marie Le Pen's Cause of Death Explored as The French Far-Right Leader Dies Jean-Marie was an extremely controversial figure in French politics that people either loved or hated. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 7 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The founder of France’s far-right National Front party has died at the age of 96. Jean-Marie Le Pen, a controversial figure in French politics, died on Jan. 7, 2025. His political career spanned decades and left a lasting mark on both France and Europe.

As his passing draws attention worldwide, many are wondering if Jean-Marie Le Pen's cause of death has been disclosed. Keep reading as we dive a bit deeper into his life and his health at the time of his passing.

Jean-Marie Le Pen’s cause of death highlights years of health issues.

At 96, Jean-Marie had battled significant health problems in the years leading up to his death. In February 2022, he suffered a minor stroke, which required immediate medical attention. Although he recovered, it marked a turning point in his health. Just over a year later, in April 2023, Jean-Marie experienced a mild heart attack that further weakened him. These incidents limited his public appearances and political involvement in his later years.

His exact cause of death has not been disclosed. Given his age at the time of his passing, it is possible that natural causes or complications from aging were involved. It is not uncommon for individuals in their late nineties to succumb to old age conditions such as respiratory or heart failure. Without official confirmation, the exact details surrounding Jean-Marie’s cause of death remain unclear.

Despite his declining health, Jean-Marie’s legacy as the founder of the National Front ensured that he remained a topic of discussion in France. His death has prompted reflection on the huge role he played in shaping modern-day French politics.

He sparked controversy when he founded the National Front back in 1972.

Jean-Marie’s political career began long before he co-founded the National Front in 1972. Born on June 20, 1928, Jean-Marie grew up in modest circumstances as the son of a fisherman. His father’s death during World War II left a lasting impression on him.

Jean-Marie served as a paratrooper in the French Foreign Legion, participating in conflicts like the Indochina War and the Algerian War. These experiences deepened his nationalist beliefs and set the stage for his political ambitions. His leadership of the National Front transformed it into a major force in French politics. He had a heavy focus on nationalism and anti-immigration policies.

His guidance attracted both dedicated supporters and intense critics. He often made inflammatory statements, such as downplaying the Holocaust, which resulted in a lot of legal challenges for him over the years. His controversial beliefs and inflammatory statements are largely what made him one of the most polarizing figures in French politics.

