Why Does France Have Both a President and a Prime Minister?

Hearing or reading about France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Michel Barnier can be puzzling. This is especially true for someone who lives in a country where a single leader holds executive power. So, why does France have both a president and prime minister?

Turns out, having both is critical to the structure of the French government. Keep reading as we explore the reasons behind this unique arrangement and shed some light on the need for both.



Why does France have a president and a prime minister at the same time?

France’s political system is unique. It has both a president and a prime minister sharing executive responsibilities. This structure might seem unusual to those familiar with systems where a single leader holds executive power. However, this arrangement is central to France’s semi-presidential system, designed to balance power and ensure effective governance.

The system was established under the Constitution of the Fifth Republic in 1958. It was established to create a stable government after years of political instability. The roles of the president and prime minister are distinct yet complementary, ensuring a division of labor in managing the country. To better understand the need for both roles, it helps to understand exactly what each role is responsible for and how they work together.

The president and the prime minister have distinct roles in France's government.

The president of France is the head of state and is directly elected by the people for a five-year term. According to ELYSEE, the president’s responsibilities include appointing the prime minister, overseeing foreign policy, presiding over the Council of Ministers, and serving as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. They also hold the power to dissolve the National Assembly and, under exceptional circumstances, enact emergency measures.



In contrast, the prime minister serves as the head of government. While the president does appoint this position, the parliamentary majority must also support the appointment. The prime minister’s job is to focus on domestic policy. According to Wikipedia, they oversee the administration, propose legislation, and coordinate with other ministers to implement government policies.

This system was created to prevent the concentration of power.

The dual leadership system in France was intentionally designed to distribute power and avoid centralizing too much authority in one individual. The president handles big-picture matters such as foreign policy and national security. The prime minister takes charge of daily governance and law implementation. This balance of power is a cornerstone of the Fifth Republic’s constitution.

During periods of cohabitation, when the president and parliamentary majority belong to different political parties, the separation of duties becomes even more pronounced. In such cases, the president typically focuses on foreign affairs, while the prime minister manages domestic issues. This arrangement showcases the flexibility and adaptability of France’s semi-presidential system.

France’s semi-presidential system ensures stability and accountability.

The coexistence of a president and a prime minister reflects France’s commitment to balancing power and promoting stable governance. By dividing responsibilities between two leaders, the system reduces the risk of political deadlock and enables more effective decision-making.