Did the Taliban Really Congratulate Trump? — Says America "Not Ready" for Woman The taliban is looking forward to "a new chapter of relations" following Trump victory. By Reese Watson Published Nov. 10 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET

Following the news of Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election, the Taliban took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the results. (Yes, the Taliban tweets). While the Taliban has not been recognized by any country since they returned to power following the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, they are hopeful things will change.

But did they really congratulate Trump? Multiple members of the Taliban's government are speaking out.

The Taliban is "open a new chapter of relations" following Trump's win.

In a series of tweets shared by foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban didn't explicitly congratulate Trump, but they did reveal they had "hope" and were ready for a "new chapter of relations."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its balanced foreign policy, expresses hope that following the announcement of the U.S. election results, the incoming U.S. administration will adopt a pragmatic approach to ensure tangible advancement in bilateral relations, allowing both nations to open a new chapter of relations grounded in mutual engagement," Balkhi tweeted.

"The Doha Agreement signed between the Islamic Emirate and America under President Trump’s administration lead to the end of the twenty-year occupation." He continued, "Furthermore, it is expected that Mr. Trump will assume a constructive role in ending the current conflicts in the region & globally, particularly the ongoing brutality & aggression in Gaza & Lebanon."

According to Barron's, the Doha Agreement was signed on February 29, 2020 between the United States and the Taliban under Trump, and excluded Afghanistan's then-ruling government.

Another member of Taliban mocked U.S., said it was not ready for a woman in power.

Inamullah Samangani, the head of the information and culture department in the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar, also took to X to comment on the election and seemingly mocked the U.S. for failing to elect a woman president. "They said that finally a woman will become the president in America, something that has never happened and maybe after this no one will believe that she will," he wrote.

"Americans are not ready to hand over the leadership of their great country to a woman. If the votes of other skins and refugees are left aside, maybe fewer Americans would have voted for Mrs. Harris."