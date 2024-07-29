Home > News > Politics Alma Powell, Widow of Politician Colin Powell, Dies at 86 — What Was Her Cause of Death? On July 28, 2024, Alma Powell, the wife of the late military and political figure Colin Powell, passed away following a brief illness. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 29 2024, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 28, 2024, Alma Powell, an audiologist and the wife of the late military and political figure Colin Powell, passed away. Alama's death was confirmed by her late husband's chief aide, Peggy Cifrino. She was 86 years old.

What happened? Here's what we know about Alma Powell's cause of death.

Source: Getty Images Alma Powell and her husband, Colin Powell, in February 1991.

What was Alma Powell's cause of death?

Alma Powell's cause of death has not been disclosed, but it was reported that she passed away following a brief illness. In a statement issued through CNN, Alma's kids — Michael, Linda, and Annemarie — remembered her as "the grounding force of our family."

The trio added, "During childhoods marked by constant moving to new homes, we always felt secure, because home was wherever she stood. She was an exemplary role model for us and for the world. She served our country, alongside our father, with intelligence and grace. We will miss her terribly but take comfort in the fact that she had a life so well-lived and is reunited with our father."

In addition to her role as a devoted military spouse, Alma was a children's book author, writing titles such as America's Promise and My Little Red Wagon. She also served on the board of America's Promise Alliance, the nation's largest cross-sector partnership focused on improving the lives of children and youth.

Earlier in her life, Alma studied pathology and audiology at Emerson College. According to The Washington Post, she worked at the Boston Guild for the Hard of Hearing, where she conducted hearing tests, fitted veterans with hearing aids, and taught the deaf to read lips.

Alma married Colin Powell in August 1962, and together they had three children. Just a few months before his passing, Colin expressed his admiration for his wife, even deeming her the greatest person he had ever known.