Folks Say Shayne Jansen From 'Love Is Blind' Looks Happier — He Credits Sobriety "I'm a new man, I swear." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 30 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET

Once you appear on Love Is Blind, you're forever of interest to fans, even years later. Shayne Jansen is just one example. He appeared on Season 2 of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February 2022 and wrapped with its reunion in March of that year. While Shayne connected with Natalie Lee and the two even made it to the altar, a heated argument prompted her to walk away. He later found romance with The Trust's Julie Theis sometime in 2024. But by mid-2025, things had ended.

But Shayne didn’t just grab attention for his love life. Viewers often speculated about alleged drug use, with some even claiming he was under the influence while filming. He eventually addressed the rumors on The Viall Files podcast, per Entertainment Tonight. Then, in July 2025, he shared impressive transformation photos of himself before and after getting sober. So, to what extent did Shayne struggle with drug or alcohol use?

Shayne Jansen from 'Love Is Blind' attributes “looking happier” to being sober.

It’s not entirely clear how “hooked” Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind Season 2 was on drugs or alcohol, but he has admitted to using them, and he’s now apparently sober (i.e., off it). Keep in mind, being sober doesn’t necessarily mean someone was into heavy drugs; it simply means they’re no longer consuming anything that intoxicates them. Sobriety can last days, months, or even years, depending on how committed someone is to giving up substances or drinking.

In a TikTok post shared on July 29, 2025, Shayne posted a carousel of transformation photos and videos, some showing him working out, seemingly changing his diet, and getting completely shredded in the process. His fitness journey appears to have started back in March 2022, based on the first video he shared of himself exercising. More recent clips show a more dramatic physical transformation and increasingly intense workouts.

@shaynejansen The pain of what you’re feeling is nothing compared to the joy that’s coming atx austin ♬ original sound - Shayne Jansen

But it was the text overlay that really caught people’s attention. It read, “You look happier,” which seems to be a comment Shayne hears often. And his response? “Thanks, I stop doing drugs & alcohol.” So it would seem that after letting go of any amount of drugs and alcohol he was using, Shayne was able to refocus on his physical, and likely mental, health. And it seems to be paying off!

Shayne Jansen also confirmed he didn’t use drugs while on 'Love Is Blind'.

As mentioned, while Shayne was on the show, some viewers accused him of using drugs, with a few even claiming he was on cocaine during filming. And now that he’s admitted to using drugs and alcohol in general (but is currently sober), it’s worth clearing the air about those past rumors. During his 2022 interview on The Viall Files, Shayne admitted that he had used drugs at some point in his life, but made it clear it wasn’t during his time on Love Is Blind.

He explained that he was mic’d up the entire time and that if he had used cocaine, producers would’ve definitely heard it. Perhaps the bursts of energy viewers noticed can be better explained by his ADHD. “I have severe, severe ADHD, and you're sitting in this tiny, little room for like three hours. It's not 30 minutes,” Shayne said at the time.