'Love Is Blind' Fans Call Out Tyler Francis for Using Wedding Photos on Hinge Profile 'Love Is Blind' fans have stumbled across Tyler Francis's dating profile on Hinge — and it's a total mess! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 7 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Army veteran Tyler Francis rose to fame in October 2024 after his time on Season 7 of Love Is Blind. He ended up finding love — and a wedding ring — with Ashley Adionser, tying the knot in the emotional season finale.

Unfortunately, the fairy tale unraveled quickly. By late January 2025, just months after the reunion aired, Ashley announced that she and Tyler had split and were headed for divorce. Fast forward to May, and fans are once again talking, this time after spotting Tyler's profile on a popular dating app. Here's everything you need to know.

Tyler from 'Love Is Blind' is back on Hinge.

On Monday, May 5, 2025, a fan took to the Love Is Blind subreddit and shared that they stumbled across Tyler Francis's dating profile on Hinge. The OP posted two screenshots of his page, and let's just say, fans had thoughts. The first screenshot features two familiar-looking pictures: One of Tyler flashing a smile in a white tuxedo, casually holding a gold wine glass (yes, that gold goblet), and another of him sitting on the floor, grinning with a puppy in his lap. Cute… but also calculated?

The second screenshot shows Tyler posing with his arms crossed, rocking sunglasses and a confident grin. But what really grabbed attention was his answer to the prompt, "Most spontaneous thing I've done." His reply? "Jumped out of a plane." Sound familiar? It should because Tyler and Ashley went skydiving together in Episode 11 of Love Is Blind Season 7.

Several fans were quick to connect the dots and call him out. In fact, many pointed out that quite a few elements of his dating profile seem to reference his time on the show and his short-lived marriage to Ashley. That photo in the tux and gold goblet? Allegedly taken on their wedding day! Needless to say, Reddit had opinions.

"He's wild for this," one fan wrote, while a second Reddit user said, "Omg that is so trashy bahahha." A third person added, "He made sure we knew he was THAT Tyler too lol the gold goblet and tux as a pic is sooo gross 😂"

As for the skydiving claim? Fans called BS. One Redditor stated, "Yeah, he jumped out of a plane with Ashley, but it wasn't spontaneous. It was very much planned and her idea, and had plenty of advance notice. He obviously doesn't know the definition of spontaneous."

Tyler allegedly makes no mention of his kids on his Hinge profile.

To make matters worse, the OP took to the comment section and noted that Tyler's profile makes zero mention of his kids — something fans haven't forgotten. When another Reddit user asked what Tyler's profile tag said, the OP shockingly responded, "There wasn't even a children/no children tag on his profile!"