Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Is Ashley Adionser From 'Love Is Blind' Expecting? Fans Think Her Belly Rub Says It All! Ashley took to Instagram Stories to clear the pregnancy rumors. So does she have a bun in the oven? Find out! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 4 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 7 of Netflix's hit reality dating series Love Is Blind sparked major buzz with Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis's journey from pod romance to the altar. While the pair might've found love in the pods, social media wasted no time going after Tyler, declaring him far from “husband material.” Rumors flew, accusing Tyler of lying about his job, fathering three kids he allegedly abandoned, and generally being a questionable match.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans weren’t exactly thrilled about Ashley and Tyler tying the knot. But in early November 2024, online chatter hit a new level after Ashley was spotted at a sports game rubbing her belly, fueling speculation that she might be expecting. So, is Ashley pregnant? Luckily, the Love Is Blind star took to social media to set the record straight. Here’s what she had to say.

Is Ashley Adionser from 'Love Is Blind' pregnant?

Source: Netflix

Love Is Blind Season 7 cast member Ashley isn’t pregnant — she set the record straight in an Instagram Stories post on Nov. 4, but not before having a little fun with fans. She initially hinted she was expecting, only to burst out laughing moments later and confirm she isn’t pregnant. Given that social media sparked the rumor, it seems only fair that Ashley got to have the last laugh!

Article continues below advertisement

The pregnancy rumors started after fans came across a clip of Ashley at a game, casually rubbing her belly. Social media users immediately took this as a sign that she must be expecting, as if a woman can only rub her belly when there’s a baby on the way.

In one Instagram Story aimed at putting these rumors to rest, Ashley took a serious tone, visibly frustrated by the lack of privacy. She then "admitted," "I am pregnant," but could only keep a straight face for a few seconds before bursting into laughter. “Y’all, the way I downed an espresso martini before that game. … I was hungry, so hungry,” she remarked.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley went on to clarify that she’d had a packed day with PR events and hadn’t eaten until around 1 p.m. As anyone would know, skipping a meal can do some serious damage to your stomach! She then went on to call out social media users for "taking something and running with it," admitting that all she could do was laugh at the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

She only discovered the pregnancy rumors after she started getting "congratulations" comments on her posts. After chatting with a few people, she finally realized that people thought she and Tyler were expecting.

Despite the layers of clothing Ashley had on, which may have only fueled the pregnancy rumors, she claims she currently has "four little abs," further suggesting that there’s no baby bump.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans were initially upset by Ashley's alleged pregnancy.

Some folks are clearly upset over Ashley and Tyler's marriage, but many were even more bothered at the thought of her being pregnant. TikToker @msrazzledazzle took to the platform, expressing that while she knew this would happen, she was still "speechless." She added, "Tyler has abandoned his original three, but I guess now he's going on four, it seems?"