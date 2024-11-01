'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Star Garrett Josemans Modeled at New York Fashion Week

Season 7 of Love Is Blind may be over, but we're still obsessing over Garrett Josemans' incredible glow-up! Since filming ended, the quantum physicist has completely revamped his look, swapping his simple style for a more fashion-forward wardrobe and longer hair.

It seems Garrett's fresh new look has turned heads, seeing as he strutted his stuff and modeled at New York Fashion Week in September 2024! Here's what we know about Garrett's NYFF experience and how his wife, Taylor Krause, helped him embrace his inner fashionista.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Garrett Josemans walked the runway at NYFF 2024.

On Sept. 12, 2024, Garrett took to Instagram and shared that he checked two big items off his bucket list: Visiting New York and modeling at Fashion Week! The reality star posted a series of highlights from his experience, including a pic with STAN founder Tristan Detwiler, snaps of the outfits, two gorgeous selfies, and much more.

"Extremely grateful and proud to represent @stanclothing at NYFW Men's Day," Garrett captioned the Instagram post. "I love everything about what Tristan is building at Stan, so when he asked me to join him in NY and model for his new deadstock collection, I jumped on the opportunity."

Garrett continued, "I'm a sucker for a good story and his concept of upcycling older fabrics from all over with rich history, going as far back as the early 1800s, provides a conduit to keep telling their unique stories. By upcycling older fabrics, you're also doing a service by not contributing to the massive amounts of waste that we see across the industry."

"Naturally, I was proud to represent @stanclothing and I'm excited to watch Tristan's ideas evolve and inspire others as he grows," he concluded.

Garrett credited Taylor with "opening up that door" to fashion for him.

During the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, all eyes were on Garrett and his epic glow-up. While Taylor insisted she had nothing to do with it, playfully declaring, "This is all Garrett, for sure," she couldn't help but add, "But I saw the potential first!" In a sweet moment, the clean energy policy consultant told her husband, "And I've always thought you were very sexy." Seriously, can we just have what they have?!

Source: Netflix

Now, despite Taylor's modesty, Garrett revealed that she definitely played a role in his transformation. He said, "She opened up that door for me, we're running with it."

Reflecting on his style evolution, Garrett confessed, "I've always had a latent interest in fashion. "I think we all have lots of different latent interests. And being married to a very fashionable and beautiful woman, it just felt like I finally found somebody worth looking good for, worth paying attention to my looks."