Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Star Ashley Adionser's Dad Says She Didn't Tell Him About Tyler's Babies Ashley's dad's wedding day advice to his daughter seems less controversial after his October 2024 TikTok. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 30 2024, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7. If you're tuning into Love Is Blind's Season 7 reunion, airing on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 30, you're probably familiar with the drama plaguing one of the season's only two married couples, Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis. Ashley and Tyler's instant connection took a nosedive when he confessed to having three kids. Since then, the story has only gotten murkier.

Article continues below advertisement

When Tyler assured Ashley on the show that he was a sperm donor for the three children and had no involvement in the children's lives, his baby mama entered the chat and revealed that's far from the truth. Now, fans are begging Ashley to run for the hills, though she and Tyler are still married as of this writing. Amid the chatter surrounding the couple's baby mama drama, Ashley's father, Dickson, admitted he was just as stunned by the turn of events as the rest of us.

In October 2024, Dickson reacted to the messiness via TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Ashley Adionser's dad claims he found out he had three kids the same way most 'Love Is Blind' fans did.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, TikTok user @ashleyvera__ reposted a video of Ashley's father speaking out about his daughter and new son-in-law's recent social media drama. In a 57-second clip, Dickson shared that his daughter kept Tyler's children a secret from him and that he learned about it when Tyler's baby mama, Bri Thomas, claimed that their two children were conceived naturally and not that all three children were conceived through sperm donation as Tyler had told Ashley on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Bri also claimed Tyler hadn't been involved in their children's lives since he appeared on the show, which was brand new information to Dickson. "I can honestly say the first time I heard anything about Tyler's baby or baby mama issue was this month, Oct. 11," Dickson shared. "Someone brought it to my attention."

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley's dad said he contacted her soon after hearing the news but said he would keep their conversation "private." Dickson also reiterated he didn't know Tyler had children when he met him during LIB's filming for Season 7. Fans saw the meetup during the season, which included him grilling Tyler with a laundry list of questions about his intentions for his daughter; he said in his TikTok that he was asking as a concerned parent without knowing Tyler's backstory.

Dickson also shared that he advised Ashley to "stick in" her marriage no matter what before he knew Tyler's backstory. "I merely offered Ashley advice about how marriage is hard and life in general is hard," he explained, adding he wasn't "referring to" Tyler and Ashley's recent issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflic

Tyler and Ashley discuss his baby mama's social media claims on the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion.

Ashley's dad's response about Tyler's children and his baby mama's claims came as fans awaited Tyler's reaction to the drama. While the military veteran hasn't publicly shared his thoughts about the situation, we will have some answers at the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

In a trailer ahead of the premiere, Ashley said that she knows the truth better than anyone despite the extra noise surrounding their relationship. Tyler expressed the same and declared that Ashley was his main concern when everything went down.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't owe anyone an explanation but Ashley," Tyler said on the reunion stage. The reunion will also discuss if Tyler and Ashley are still married or if the drama became too much. Many are hoping for the latter, but we'll be sure to keep you tapped in either way!