'Love Is Blind' Fans Roast Joey Leveille Over His Alleged 'Bachelor' Audition Tape 'Love Is Blind' star Joey Leveille is rumored to have auditioned for 'The Bachelor.' By Allison DeGrushe Published March 11 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Reddit / u/MariaJane833

Lately, it seems like more and more Love Is Blind contestants are entering the pods more for fame than for everlasting love. That definitely seems to be the case with Season 8 star Joey Leveille, who's raising some eyebrows with his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey recently revealed that he actually turned down the chance to be on the show multiple times before eventually agreeing to join. But that's not all — rumor has it that Joey also auditioned for The Bachelor just a few years ago. Now, fans are claiming they've uncovered his audition tape!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Is Blind' fans allegedly uncovered Joey Leveille's audition tape for 'The Bachelor.'

On Monday, March 10, 2025, a Love Is Blind fan took to the show's subreddit and shared a resurfaced audition tape from Joey Leveille — one that seemingly was created for The Bachelor. While it hasn't been officially confirmed that this was indeed for The Bachelor, the video is titled "Bachelor Video" on YouTube. Plus, throughout the clip, Joey basically makes his case for why he'd be the perfect fit for the reality dating show.

The video, posted back in October 2015, kicks off with Joey admitting he's a little nervous, then taking a shot to calm his nerves before introducing himself to the camera. He also introduces his adorable golden retriever, adding a bit of heart to the whole thing.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey then dives into his relationship history, revealing he’s been in "four serious relationships" — but when asked if he's ever been "in love," he's quick to answer, "No." He even semi-jokingly tears up, admitting that, OK, maybe he's been in love "a couple of times." But that's just the beginning, folks! The next part of the video is a workout routine that quickly spirals into pure chaos when Joey rips his shirt off — because why the hell not? However, the real madness happens shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement

The scene then shifts to Joey in his kitchen, rocking nothing but boxers and what looks like a makeshift apron made from a sheet. He dramatically declares, “Welcome to Joey's kitchen!” He then proceeds to serve up ham and an entire banana, in a sequence so bizarre and fast-paced you’ll have to see it to believe it. There's just too much going on to explain — it's a full-on chaotic spectacle.

Whether this audition tape proves that Joey was more interested in fame than love is still up for debate, but there's one thing everyone seems to agree on: Fans think Joey has been perfecting his reality TV persona for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Comment

byu/RealityShrine from discussion

inLoveIsBlindNetflix

"This further proves mans only went on LIB just for some screen time," one person wrote in the comment section. The OP agreed, replying, "Right? This was [nine] years ago. You're telling me he's only had time to further craft his reality TV persona which is how I think he got such a good edit."