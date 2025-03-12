New Couple Alert! 'Love Is Blind' Stars Sara and Joey Are Reportedly Dating Sara Carton and Joey Leveille were seen at a hair salon together. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 12 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Even though Season 8 of Love Is Blind ends with only one couple making it down the aisle and officially saying "I do," it appears that love is in the air for two unexpected stars. In a surprising twist, a post-show romance seems to be brewing between two contestants, leaving fans both shocked and intrigued. Any guesses on who it could be?

Honestly, we wouldn't blame you if you couldn't figure it out because, trust us, we were just as stunned when we heard the news! According to recent speculation, Sara Carton and Joey Leveille — two contestants who didn't end up together during the season — are now rumored to be dating. Talk about an unexpected connection! Here's everything you need to know about their alleged relationship.

Sara and Joey from 'Love Is Blind' are reportedly dating.

During the Tuesday, March 11, 2025, episode of the Reality Receipts podcast, hosts StorytimeWithRikkii and RealityAshley shared a juicy revelation. According to several "very good" and reliable sources, Sara Carton and Joey Leveille from Season 8 of Love Is Blind are allegedly dating.

Rikkii later doubled down on the speculation in a TikTok video posted just hours after the podcast aired, saying that their supposed relationship is "not really a secret — the buzz is out there." She also pointed out that fans recently spotted Sara and Joey together at a hair salon, fueling even more curiosity about their connection.

"Someone very close to the situation — and I mean very close to the situation — confirmed that they're a couple and they have been for a while," Rikkii revealed. "They're waiting for everything to 'die down' to announce it. Rightfully so, because Sara is getting some heat after the reunion, as is Joey getting some heat after the reunion."

Adding to the drama, Rikkii noted that Sara and Monica — Joey's ex-fiancée from the hit show — do not follow each other on social media, suggesting there might be tension between them. According to Rikkii, Monica was allegedly "blindsided" by the news of Sara and Joey's romance.

Rikkii also speculated that when Sara and Joey do address the rumors, they'll likely claim they're just friends. But she's not buying it. "They're both single, neither one of them got married at the altar. If that's what you wanna do, go right ahead!" she said. "It probably would've been the right thing [for Sara] to give Monica a heads up so she's not blindsided, but hey, to each their own."

She then turned her attention to Joey, calling out his behavior at the reunion. "To sit up there at that reunion and pretend like you liked Monica at all... sir, please!" Rikkii stated. "So you were just shooting your shot, huh? You were like, 'I'm gonna try Madison, I'm gonna slide into her DMs. I'm gonna hit up Sara, like, I'm gonna just see-it's a numbers game. I'm just gonna see what I can get, see what I can pull.'"