Are Jibri and Miona from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Still Together? Their Breakup Signs Even though the two got married during Season 9, fans are not so sure that '90 Day Fiancé's Jibri and Miona Bell are still together. Here's the truth. By Je'Kayla Crawford Oct. 22 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

One of the main couples featured during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé was Jibri and Miona. With a five year age gap and the fact that they lived in two different countries (Serbia and the U.S), there were a lot of obstacles in their way.

Nonetheless, Jibri and Miona finished out their season with a spectacular on-screen wedding. Are they still together, or has their relationship since gone south?

Are Jibri and Miona from '90 Day Fiancé' still together? Here's why the breakup speculation started.

Source: TLC

Miona used to constantly post pictures of the two of them together on her Instagram page. But suddenly, fans started noticing that the reality TV star deleted all photos of Jibri on her social media.

This appeared to be a major red flag and a potential sign that the couple had called it quits. To make matters more suspicious, Miona has shared that she is currently enjoying herself in California, while all of Jibri’s recent posts have been in Thailand.

For the cherry on top, in Miona's latest posts, she has not been wearing the wedding ring that Jibri gave her. Have they gotten a divorce or are they just going through a major argument? The good news is that Jirbri responded to the rumors so we now know the true status of the couple's relationship.

Jibri has responded to the breakup rumors.

In Oct. 2023, Jibri uploaded a video on Instagram of himself alone without Miona by his side. This was after all of his photos were wiped from Miona's social media.

A fan decided to comment on his post, writing, "Jibe, are you and your wife still together? I pray you both are." Jibri replied back with one word: "Yes."

Even though he did not elaborate on their situation and didn't provide a response about the lack of social media photos of the couple, his brief confirmation did reassure fans that perhaps the two are just going through a small disagreement — and maybe their marriage has hope to be worked on.

Miona and Jibri didn't see eye-to-eye on most things during their season.

One of the main challenges between the reality TV couple that was featured during Season 9 was the location issue. A married couple is supposed to settle down in the same place together. However, these two couldn't quite agree on where that would be.

While Miona was getting a visa to be able to live with Jibri in America, she was disappointed that he lived in South Dakota with his family. Instead, she wanted them to live in Los Angeles.