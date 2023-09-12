Kenny and Armando Talk “Butting Heads” on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Over Having a Baby (EXCLUSIVE)

Article continues below advertisement

Kenny and Armando’s most significant choice in Season 5 of The Other Way is if the couple will bring another child into their family. The difficult decision has affected their marriage, both on and off-camera. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Armando and Kenny discussed their harrowing scenes in Season 5 and whether they decided to have a baby together.

‘90 Day Fiancé stars Kenny and Armando say their baby drama brought “a new side to our relationship.”

Armando and Kenny’s debates over a baby have been challenging for fans throughout the season. Mainly because the couple, who got married on May 22, 2021, are usually in sync. While speaking with Distractify about the season, Kenny and Armando agreed with the fans that the season was especially rough to watch back and see “a new side to our relationship.”

“This is one of the first, bigger things we've butting heads on. We've always agreed on basically everything,” Armando told us. “So it's new for us, and it's a new side to our relationship that viewers were able to see.”

Armando added that scenes like him walking away from Kenny and them crying in a scene or a confessional were even more grueling for him to see live. However, he said the pair thankfully got through their rough patch, which viewers will also see by the end of the season.

“It was one of the first times that we found ourselves really not understanding each other, not getting each other,” Armando said. “So it was it was something to work through. But in the end, you know, when we have had differences like this, we ended up being stronger in the end, you know, for it. And there is a lot more to come when it comes to deciding on whether to have a baby or not. And there will be an answer by the end of the season.”

Kenny and Armando share their thoughts on fans who call them “immature” and “manipulative.”

Although they say they’re “blessed” to have the opportunity to share their story with the world, good and bad, Kenny and Armando are well aware that 90 Day’s fanbase isn’t an easy one to please. As many watched their Season 5 journey on TV, many fans have shared their opinions about the couple’s baby debates online.

Several viewers have challenged Kenny and Armando’s behavior regarding their baby plans. Those who side with Kenny’s pull to adopt an older child so he can live to see them grow up call Armando “immature” and say he’s not “living in the moment.” Simultaneously, Armando’s supporters call Kenny “manipulative” and have accused him of “gaslighting” Armando.

Kenny and Armando shared with Distractify that they’re very much aware of what fans are saying about their season and said they were just as “surprised” about the drama that has unfolded as those watching. The couple also said the “emotionally heated” moments showed how they “compromise” the tough conversations, even if it’s not a pretty topic.

“You know, when we say it's reality, it's really reality,” Kenny said. “I'm surprised how things went. We're not throwing pots and pans and things like that. But it's emotionally heated. And we've had some people give us some flack.”

“[The fans are] like, you know, ‘he's being unreasonable, or he's being immature, he's being this, or I'm being manipulative, or I'm gaslighting or something like that,’” Kenny continued. “But it's like this because people are used to seeing us compromise it pretty quick. All compromise doesn't happen in Stan. And sometimes, it's disagreements and conversation, and it might take a little while. But we do come to a compromise and decision by the end of the season.”