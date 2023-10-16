Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Hannah Has Questions for Armando and Kenny About a New Baby on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Armando and Kenny talk to Armando's daughter about adoption and having another child in the home in an exclusive '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' clip. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 16 2023, Published 6:52 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Kenny and Armando are making adoption plans on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Kenny already has four adult children back in the United States.

Armando has one daughter, Hannah, who lives with him and Kenny full-time.

Article continues below advertisement

Although 90 Day Fiancé fans have followed Kenny and Armando's story for years, there is still some story left to tell as they embark on another journey together. Right now, it's grappling with the idea of adding another member to the family. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenny and Armando talk about adoption with Armando's daughter, Hannah.

In the clip, Armando explains to his only daughter that she will always be his "best friend" and "number one" no matter what. However, if they are going to add another child to the mix, all three of them know the weight of that decision. At the very least, Hannah seems to get this. But Kenny and Armando are in for a huge change if they are serious about adoption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Kenny and Armando talk to Hannah about adoption on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.'

After Kenny and Armando dealt with concerns over Armando's family handling his coming out as a gay man, things settled. But now their biggest storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is Armando's desire to grow their family and it's something he and Kenny discuss often on the show. In the clip, they share more details with Hannah.

Article continues below advertisement

"You're my baby and you will always be my baby. Don't think that will happen," Armando tells Hannah, of her concerns about him caring for and loving a potential adopted baby more than her. "You know you are my life. You are my reason for being, my reason for existing. And you must always know that. And nothing, and no one, is going to change that."

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah seems ready to have a new sibling on '90 Day Fiancé.'

Hannah is 10, and she is an only child, except for Kenny's adult children. Despite never being a big sister before or sharing her father with anyone, she tells Armando and Kenny that she would like to share her room with an adoptive child, whether it be a boy or a girl. But she is clear that she would like a sibling around her age, if given a choice.