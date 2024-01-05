Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Sam's Mom Weighs In on His Religious Conversion on '90 Day Fancé' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Citra and Sam take a trip to meet his mom and grandma in an exclusive '90 Day Fiancé' clip ahead of a new episode, and his mom has some strong opinions. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 5 2024, Published 9:42 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Over the years, 90 Day Fiancé viewers have seen a lot in terms of what couples give up in the name of love. And, with Sam ready to convert to Islam to marry his fiancé Citra, his family has concerns. Despite Sam's decision coming from a place of love for his bride-to-be, Sam's mom worries what it means for him in an exclusive 90 Day Fiancé clip ahead of the Jan. 7 episode.

In the clip, Citra meets Sam's mom and his grandma. Things seem to go fine, but when the producers speak with Sam's mom privately, she expresses her concerns and her thoughts about her son making such a big decision. At this point, Sam and Citra have been together long enough to know that they're both in the relationship for the right reasons. However, that hasn't stopped both of their families from sharing doubts.

Sam's Mom isn't sure about his conversion on '90 Day Fiancé.'

When Citra meets Sam's mom and grandma in the 90 Day Fiancé clip, it goes as well as expected. There's not much of a language barrier, since Citra speaks English, but it's still a bit awkward, since Sam's mom seems a little guarded. And when she talks to producers in another room, we learn why.

"I don't believe anybody should have to change their ways or beliefs just to marry somebody," Sam's mom tells producers. "You should love them no matter what, you know? I mean there's some things you shouldn't maybe [get] married to, like, I'm gonna be blunt about this, witchcraft."

Although it isn't up to her what Sam decides, she admits that she would rather Citra's family follow her religion so Sam wouldn't have to convert to Islam in order to marry Citra. However, it seems, Sam has no issue with the conversion if it means he gets to be with Citra. He still has a lot to learn about it, though, and the details of his conversion and even finding a mosque are still a bit fuzzy.

Does Sam convert to Islam on '90 Day Fiancé'?

As of now, Sam hasn't revealed on social media if he converted to Islam for Citra, or if something changed with those plans. But he has shared photos of Citra, which makes it look like they're still together. And if Sam and Citra are still together, there's a good chance that he either converted, or he still has plans to.