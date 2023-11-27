Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Manuel's Job May Be on Hold on '90 Day Fiancé' and Ashley Is Paying the Bills Right Now Manuel's job on '90 Day Fiancé' is part of his lie to his family about being in the United States with Ashley, so what does he do? By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 27 2023, Published 9:16 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Manuel moved to the United States to be with Ashley in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.

He says his family is used to him leaving home for long periods of time for work.

Manuel has two sons who he left back at home in Ecuador.

Article continues below advertisement

When Manuel agreed to move to the U.S. on 90 Day Fiancé to be with fiancé Ashley full-time and get married, he left a lot behind, including his kids and a job. But, because some fans believe he may not be in the U.S. permanently, both of those may be what he goes back home to Ecuador for. And it makes you wonder what Manuel's job is on 90 Day Fiancé.

As someone in the U.S. on the K-1 spousal visa, Manuel can't work until after he gets his green card, following his wedding to Ashley. There is a way around this, through an application to work in the U.S. during the 90 days when the K-1 visa is valid. However, no one on the show seems to see this as an option as they get ready for marriage, Manuel included.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

What is Manuel's job on '90 Day Fiancé'?

Shortly after Manuel is introduced on 90 Day Fiancé, he mentions his plans for finding work in the U.S. He believes he can easily get a job in construction, which likely means his line of work back home in Ecuador also involves construction of some kind. And it would make sense if that's why he often travels away from home for work. He lied to his family about coming to the U.S. and said he was traveling for work, which he often does.

Article continues below advertisement

If Manuel lived in a more rural area of Ecuador, before he moved to the U.S., he might have traveled to larger areas in order to find steady construction work. He supports his children back home and, it seems, most of his other family members. A career in construction and ongoing jobs away from home makes sense.

Manuel's job has made it easy for him to basically only tell people the things he wants them to know. Plus, it's not like men from patriarchal societies are that concerned with women's feelings on matters such as this... I felt bad for his mom. #90DayFiance — Tondelaya Della Ventimiglia (@RHFieeeend) October 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley is Manuel's sponsor while he is in the U.S.

Like other American spouses on 90 Day Fiancé, Ashley is financially responsible for Manuel while he is in the U.S. Well, for about 10 years following their wedding date, anyway. According to the U.S. Department of State, a sponsor is responsible for their partner for 10 years or, in other cases, until the spouse becomes a legal U.S. citizen.

Either way, though, this means that Manuel may not consider it necessary to find work right away after he and Ashley get married. But if he was already working hard, at construction jobs or elsewhere, before he left home, chances are, Manuel won't be against finding work again. It just might depend on how things go with Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Manuel has kids back home in Ecuador.

Manuel finding work in the U.S. is the least of his problems with Ashley on 90 Day Fiancé. He admits that he left home without much warning, and Ashley is aware that he left two young teenage kids behind. She's also not sure how much they know about their dad getting married, so there's that.