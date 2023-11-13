Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Clayton Is Determined To Make Things Work With Anali on '90 Day Fiancé' Clayton and Anali are new to the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise and fans want to know how their relationship progressed after filming and if they're still together. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 13 2023, Published 12:40 p.m. ET Source: TLC

There's nothing wrong with living at home if you're still trying to get off your feet, or even having a parent live with you in order to help them out. But if you barely have room for your mother, as is the case with Clayton in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, it might not be a good time to have your fiancé move across the world to be with you.

The clear biggest issue for Clayton and Anali, after eight months of being together long-distance, is the fact that Clayton's mom lives in a large closet in his otherwise small apartment. Which is bound to get even smaller with three people there now instead of two. So, are Clayton and Anali still together after 90 Day Fiancé?

Are Clayton and Anali still together after '90 Day Fiancé'?

Some 90 Day Fiancé relationships last years before a couple meets in person. Others begin online and stay that way indefinitely. But Clayton and Anali, at the time of filming, started dating eight months before and maintained a long-distance relationship. Now, they're ready to be together in real life permanently as Anali moves to Kentucky.

We see her make the trip to live with her fiancé for 90 days before their nuptials. But what about now, long after filming ended? So far, social media clues are pretty sparse. Anali's Instagram is private, and, while Clayton's Instagram isn't, there aren't many posts in general, let alone about Anali. At this time, his most recent photo with Anali is from September 2023.

That does make it appear hopeful that Clayton and Anali are still together, even if it's just one photo. And, given Clayton's affinity for guinea pigs and his unique living situation, he's the kind of cast member you see for more than one season on 90 Day Fiancé.

Clayton's mom on '90 Day Fiancé' lives in a large closet in his apartment.

Besides Clayton's relationship with Anali, fans are talking about his roommate situation. Clayton's mom has a makeshift bedroom in his large closet. In addition to her, Clayton shares his home with two dogs and two guinea pigs. Maybe all of the roomies will grow on Anali, but it's certainly a lot to walk into.

