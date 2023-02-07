Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Madonna Is One of the World's Wealthiest Musicians — How Rich Is She Exactly? By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 7 2023, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

One word, one pop music icon: Madonna. Since the ‘80s, Madonna has dazzled audiences and fans with timeless music while influencing various generations and communities.

Madonna is the recipient of seven Grammy awards and has been nominated nearly 30 times in her career. Not to mention, she has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. In other words, Madonna is that girl, and her finances likely fall in line with her decades-long success. So, what is Madonna’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know.

Madonna is approaching billionaire status with her net worth.

Show me the money! As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Madonna is working with a net worth of $850 million. Yes, you read that correctly! Madonna’s net worth can be attributed to her career as an actor, author, singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur.

She directed the films including Filth and Wisdom and W.E. and produced and wrote the documentary I Am Because We Are. The 64-year-old has collaborated with H&M and Dolce & Gabbana and has also produced fashion brands, including Material Girl and Truth or Dare by Madonna. Since Madonna has notably worked in various fields of entertainment and business, it makes sense that she’s approaching billionaire status.

Madonna made headlines in 2022 due to a short-lived feud with Cardi B.

In the world of social media, it’s easy for things to be taken out of context. In an October 2022 Instagram post, Madonna took a moment to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her book S.E.X. Unfortunately, Madonna’s reflection post rubbed Cardi B the wrong way since she said that she opened up doors for many artists today and referred to them as “b---hes.”

"Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a--, and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome, b---hes, " Madonna wrote.

Cardi B quickly fired back on Twitter sharing that Madonna could have used a different choice of words to make her point. She also said the icons in the industry always turn out to be disappointing.

