Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Getty Images Here's How Twitter Reacted to Julia Garner Losing Her Role in Madonna's Biopic By Pretty Honore Jan. 25 2023, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

There was no shortage of biopics released in the last few years — including ones that depicted the lives of late icons like Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe. Years ago, in 2020, news broke that Madonna also had a feature film on the way. While many of these prolific pop-culture icons died too soon, Madonna got to play a big part in telling her own story — from writing to directing and even casting.

Article continues below advertisement

Auditions for the role of the “Like a Virgin” singer were so grueling that the process was dubbed "Madonna Boot Camp." (More on that later!) However, recent reports confirmed that Madonna’s biopic was scrapped. The announcement garnered a major reaction from Twitter, who can’t help but feel bad for the ex–Madonna Boot Camp trainees. Read on for the best reaction tweets!

Source: Getty Images Madonna

Article continues below advertisement

‘Ozark’ star Julia Garner won Madonna Boot Camp. But why was Madonna’s biopic canceled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, development for Madonna’s biopic has officially been shut down by Universal Studios. While many demand to know why the film is no more, others want to know how the actors who went through Madonna Boot Camp feel about it. Among the actors vying for the role of the lead were Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling), Odessa Young (The Staircase), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), and Julia Garner (Ozark). During the auditions, they were pushed to the limit.

According to THR, actors had to survive 11-hour work days where they sang, danced, and table-read their hearts out to win over Madonna’s blessing. After months of training, Julia ultimately outlasted her competitors and secured her spot in the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Garner

Unfortunately, it seems that her efforts were made in vain. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, reports revealed that there would be no Madonna biopic after all. But with the bad news came a big surprise for fans. This January, Madonna also revealed that she will be embarking on a world tour. Here’s what Twitter had to say about it…

Article continues below advertisement

'Making the Band'... but make it Madonna.

now that the Madonna biopic is scrapped, I am just going to pretend this was Madonna bootcamp pic.twitter.com/y2lLtJBOi9 — alex (@alex_abads) January 24, 2023

Making the Band was one of the best things to happen to reality television thanks to celebrity choreographer Laurieann Gibson. We can only imagine that hours-long days at Madonna Boot Camp were made up of the same magic.

Try not to laugh...

Madonna will be inviting all the girls from the Madonna bootcamp on stage during her tour. They do have to pay for their own tickets, though. — michael brown (@boyinquestion) January 24, 2023

Madonna could certainly redeem herself in the court of public opinion if she invites her fellow cadets on her world tour. With that said, the tickets are expensive...

Article continues below advertisement

We need a movie about the Madonna movie boot camp.

them not making a reality tv/docuseries about madonna bootcamp is actually so rude https://t.co/bNV1TfKyt4 — azar (@azarrichards) January 24, 2023

OK, so there's no biopic. We've accepted that. But can we at least get a biopic about the biopic? Come on!

Somebody please check on Julia Garner.

instead of the cancelled madonna biopic they need to just make a movie about the insane madonna bootcamp and then the meltdown julia garner presumably had when she learned it was all for nothing — alyssa (@posterofagrl) January 25, 2023