Is Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' a Horror Movie? Its Messy Plot Is Scary Enough

The devoted wives aren't to ask about the details of the cryptic Victory Project, rather, they are supposed to mindlessly enjoy its fruitfulness. But when Alice — played by the sublime Florence Pugh (Midsommar) — begins to pick up on Victory's soulless efforts to maintain control, life as she knows it begins to crumble. Something isn't quite right in paradise.

Boasting patriarchal ideologies and themes of control and misogyny, there are certainly horrific aspects of Don't Worry Darling. But is it considered a horror movie?