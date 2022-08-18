Madonna’s Relationship History Is Widely Talked About — Here Are Some of Her Famous Exes

In 1985, Madonna met actor Sean Penn on the set of her “Material Girl” music video, and six months later, they were married on her 27th birthday on Aug. 16, 1985. Although Madonna and Sean loved each other and moved their relationship quickly, the young couple had their own issues.

According to People, Sean accused Madonna of cheating on him with singer Nick Kamen after they collaborated on her song, “Each Time You Break My Heart.” The actor’s 1987 arrest also reportedly strained their marriage. In January 1989, Madonna filed for divorce from Sean after four years.