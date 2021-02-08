These Are Some of the Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces of All Time

'Till death do you part. People live their whole lives dreaming of the one person that'll come and inundate them with happiness. It's why the "sacred vows" have such a penultimate air of finality attached to them and why there are such dire implications for breaking said vows. But there are still tons of people getting divorces: 50% of all folks who get married ultimately end up cutting the knots they've tied.

And while there are tons of people who take advantage of no fault divorce laws, there are also plenty of other couples who've got assets that they need to suss out in court, and when kids are involved in the picture, that tends to make things a lot more complicated. And you can imagine how much more complicated things get with celebrity break-ups.

When two highly public, wealthy, and talked-about individuals who are constantly having their lives scrutinized go to court to divorce, there's a lot on the line. High powered legal teams are brought in to protect the interests of their clients and you best believe their crossing t's and dotting i's to ensure that not a single stone is left un-turned. Which means that celebrity divorces are super expensive, like these.

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott. Source: Getty If you haven't heard of Jeff Bezos, then you probably think that Amazon is just a rainforest. The world's richest man and his ex-wife made headlines for having one of the costliest divorces of all time: $35 billion to be exact. Yep, that's right, that was the amount of the settlement. Scott's been getting heaps of praise for sticking to her donation vow, giving away billions and billions of dollar to a number of charities. Article continues below advertisement

Madonna and Guy Ritchie. Source: Getty When one of the world's biggest pop stars started dating, then marrying one of the world's most exciting directors, people took notice. Especially when Ritchie directed her in the universally panned 2002 film Swept Away. The director originally stated he didn't want his ex-wife's money, but when she went on record, calling him an "emotional r**ard", Ritchie reportedly changed his mind. Their divorce cast a staggering $75 million.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy. Source: Getty Michael and Juanita were married in 1989, when Michael was already the hottest athlete in the NBA. A year after being together, the two signed a post-nuptial agreement entitling Juanita to half of Michael's fortune. When they divorced in 2006, Juanita walked away with $168 million along with their 7-acre Chicago property, and full custody of their three kids.

Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison. Source: Getty Harrison and Melissa were together from 1983-2004, and she managed to settle an agreement where she not only walked away with $85 million of Harrison's cash, but that she could also obtain future royalty checks from movies he filmed during their marriage. Yes, that includes the Indiana Jones movies.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren. Source: Getty The professional golfer's cheating scandals were highly publicized news, and the particulars of their divorce made headlines for days while the two were undergoing their split. The Swedish model secured $100 million in her relationship along with custody of their two children. Here's the thing about the divorce though: she isn't able to publicly address his affairs, and he isn't allowed to introduce his kids to any of his girlfriends, unless he gets married.

James Cameron and Linda Hamilton. Source: Getty James and Linda's marriage was a huge Hollywood scandal, the Terminator director reportedly started seeing Hamilton while he was still married to fellow director Kathryn Bigelow (who won an Oscar for The Hurt Locker). Cameron and Hamilton ended up getting married but then, years later while Cameron was filming Titanic, he met Suzy Amis on set and developed a relationship with her. Linda and James split and the actress got $50 million in the settlement, half of what James made on the movie.

Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore. On this day: 1980 Hollywood actor Mel Gibson married Robyn Moore in Forestville, New South Wales pic.twitter.com/08lZAXw2Lj — Bilsington Priory (@BilsingtonP) June 8, 2017 The two reportedly married in 1980 and were together for 29 years. Mel's history of alcohol abuse, aggressive outbursts, and accusations of anti-Semitism have been widely publicized, along with a history of cheating. In 2009, Robyn filed for divorce and settled for an undisclosed amount. Mel currently sits on an estimated net worth of $425 million, so it's safe to assume that Robyn got a decent payout. How else would she afford a $17.5 million Malibu mansion?

Rupert and Anna Murdoch. Source: Getty The Australian-born American media mogul and his wife were married in 1967 and split in 1999. 17 days after their divorce, he married Wendi Deng, but not before forking over $1.7 billion to Anna, which included $110 million in straight cash.

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock. Source: Getty The most tragic part of Reba and Narvel's split is that the iconic country singer didn't want any part of the separation and was pretty vocal about that. "The divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion," she said in an interview with CMT Radio Live. She's now married to actor Rex Linn and seems super happy, but her divorce with Narvel cost a whopping $47.5 million.

Seal and Heidi Klum. The singer and the Swedish supermodel got together in 2005 and didn't shy away from public displays of affection or from expressing their love for one another. Although they eventually split in 2014 and reinforced that they had a lot of respect for one another, Heidi had reportedly decided to leave Seal because he has anger issues, something he refuted in an interview with Larry King. Their divorce reportedly cost anywhere from $50-$70 million.

Hulk and Linda Hogan. Source: Getty Terry "Hulk" Hogan and Linda Marie Claridge were married in 1983 and stayed together until 2009. The highly public couple had a successful reality TV series together and since there were plenty of assets to disseminate, and due to the fact that they were together for 26 years, they was a lot to suss out between the two. Linda got $30 million total: $3 million in properties, a Benz, an Escalade, a Corvette, a Rolls Royce, and all-terrain vehicles.

Lionel and Diane Richie. Source: Getty The $20 million divorce became a huge subject for tabloids to harp on because Diane reportedly asked for $300,000 a month, which apparently included $15,000 for clothing and accessories, $600 for pilates classes, $50,000 in manicures massages and other pampering amenities, and a $20,000 a year plastic surgery budget.

Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphey. Source: Getty Marcia was Neil's second wife, the two got married in 1969 and she was with him when he wrote bangers like "Sweet Caroline" and "You Don't Bring Me Flowers". Their settlement was for a whopping $150 million but Neil was more than happy to part ways with the cash: "She deserves half my fortune. I wish her all the happiness $150 million can bring," he reportedly said.

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli Colin and Livia were together for a whopping 22 years, but were separated from 2015-2016, where Livia had a fling with an Italian journalist. They had tried to get back together, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways. The divorce cost $12.5 million.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd. Source: Getty High profile choreographer Cris Judd and J-Lo got married for less than two years, but the divorce cost a pretty penny: $6.6 million is a lot of cash for such a relatively short amount of time.

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills. Source: Getty The music legend married the former model and media personality in 2002 and divorced in 2008. Mills tried to get $250 million from McCartney citing the need for $25 million to buy a home in London, $6 million for a NY home, $80,000 in wine, $250,000 for clothes and accessories, and $60,000 for horseback riding. She was ultimately awarded $48.6 million.

Matt Lauer And Annette Roque. Source: Getty The popular news personality and former model officially divorced in 2019, but it seems like there was trouble in their marriage well before that. Roque had reportedly filed for divorce in 2006 but ultimately withdrew her paperwork. The reason for their split in '06? "cruel and inhuman acts" accusations aimed at Lauer. Their split was finalized two years after Lauer was fired from the Today show.

Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva. Source: Getty Kevin Costner (left), Lily Costner (middle), and Cindy Silva (right) The Yellowstone actor met Cindy when they were college students at Fullerton University. The two divorced in December of 1992, right before Kevin's Waterworld box office flop. Prior to that he was one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood raking in big bucks; their divorce settlement came out to a whopping $80 million.

Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving. Source: Getty The couple had dated for a while before officially tying the knot in 1984 but then called it quits in 1989. Spielberg has longtime been one of Hollywood's most celebrated and successful directors and their prenuptial agreement, which was reportedly written on a cocktail napking, was considered inadmissable in court. Amy won $100 million in the split.