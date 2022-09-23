There's a Lot of Controversy Surrounding 'Blonde,' the Vaguely True Marilyn Monroe Biopic

In the scene, Marilyn is en route to see the president in 1962. After taking sleeping pills on the plane, she's abruptly awakened by the flight attendants to deliver her to Secret Service agents. Clearly confused and still struggling from the pills, Marilyn mistakenly believes she's in trouble because of the affair. Eventually she's deposited in a hotel room where she changes into a white dress and fur coat.

When JFK enters the room, he forces her to perform oral sex on him, which leads to Marilyn being thrown onto the bed while he leaps on top of her. The following morning, she wakes up bruised and defeated. Unfortunately, this is rivaled only by her abortions in the film.