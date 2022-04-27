Some might assume her father’s absence meant Marilyn grew up wondering why he didn’t want to be part of her life. According to The New York Post, Marilyn was also abused a handful of times throughout her childhood. One instance of abuse came from her cousin and another incident happened from the boyfriend of a close family friend. She was sexually abused for the first time at the age of eight, and later abused at the age of 11 by a man named Mr. Kimmel.