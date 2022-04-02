Arguably the most famous film about Marilyn Monroe's life in recent years, this Oscar-nominated film My Week With Marilyn depicts the making of the film The Prince and the Showgirl, which starred Marilyn (Michelle Williams) and Laurence Olivier (Kenneth Branagh). The film concerns the week during the shooting of the 1957 film when Monroe was escorted around London by Colin Clark (Eddie Redmayne).

My Week With Marilyn is available for streaming on Prime Video.