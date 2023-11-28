Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are TJ and Kimberly of '90 Day Fiancé, The Other Way' Still Together? Plot Twist Are TJ and Kimberly still together? We spill the tea on Kimberly's latest social media posts. There's a plot twist that might just leave you shook! By Sarah Walsh Nov. 28 2023, Published 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kimberlyrochelleofficial

The romance between Kimberly Rochelle and TJ (Tejaswi) Goswami from 90 Day Fiancé, The Other Way, has been a rollercoaster ride. Fate may have brought them together, but as Kimberly made the life-altering move to India to be with TJ, their relationship faced considerable challenges.

Now, the burning question on fans' minds is whether their love has endured the test of time. There happens to be a major plot twist. Here's what we know.

Are Kimberly and TJ still together?

The burning question on viewers' minds is whether Kimberly and TJ are still a couple. Despite the challenges thrown their way, recent glimpses into their lives on social media offer a glimmer of hope. The couple continues to follow each other, post affectionate messages, and even engage in each other's live streams.

Kim and TJ almost split up before their wedding.

The road to marital bliss for Kimberly and TJ has been anything but smooth. Before their wedding, tensions reached a boiling point as cultural clashes and family dynamics threatened to tear them apart. Kimberly, facing the daunting prospect of adapting to TJ's traditional Indian family, expressed her reservations.

A heated exchange ensued when TJ defended family expectations, leading to doubts about the sustainability of their union. However, against the odds, they proceeded with their 20-hour wedding ceremony.

Kim said they didn't have a real honeymoon period either.

Post-wedding bliss was hard for the newlyweds to find. As the latest episode unfolded, Kimberly and TJ found themselves entangled in a raw and emotional confrontation. They fought over how much TJ works, Kimberly’s mental state, and family tensions downstairs.

Kimberly, grappling with mental health challenges, confided in TJ about her struggles. In a moment of vulnerability, she laid bare her feelings of depression, prompting TJ to suggest a radical solution — a breakup, with Kimberly returning to the U.S. if she felt truly unhappy. To this, Kimberly let out a blood-curdling scream that none of us can forget.

It looks like Kimberly is living in Alabama right now.

Social media updates in November 2023 indicate a significant shift in Kimberly's location. Photos posted from Alabama, featuring locales like Charlie's Coffee Co in Tuscumbia and Lambert's Cafe, suggest that she is no longer in India.

Despite the physical distance, signs of togetherness persist in their online interactions. The couple's continued mutual following, public expressions of affection, and participation in each other's live streams suggest an ongoing connection. It appears that, even with Kimberly back in the U.S., the light of their love hasn't gone out!