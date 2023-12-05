Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé When Was the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 Tell All Filmed? The '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 Tell All just aired and fans have questions. Many are wondering when the tell all was it filmed. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 5 2023, Published 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@90dayfiance

Kimberly went off the deep end and fought with the cast.

Kenny tried to help her relax, but she only doubled down.

The explosive and drama-packed 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 has finally reached its climax with the much-anticipated Tell All, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. This season has been nothing short of jaw-dropping, featuring unforgettable moments that have sparked controversy and heated debates among viewers.

As the cast reunites to spill the tea on their relationships, the burning question on everyone's mind is when this explosive Tell All was actually filmed. Here's what we know.

A lot of drama was exposed during the '90 Day Fiancé' Season 5 Tell All, but when was it filmed?

Source: Instagram/@msshaunrobinson Shaun Robinson

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is known for its intense Tell-All episodes, where the cast members confront each other and address the issues that unfolded during the season. However, the timeline can be a bit tricky with the Tell All often being filmed 3–5 months before it airs. This Tell All, like all of the other 90 Day permutations, was filmed in a New York City studio, with host Shaun Robinson. And it was likely filmed in September or October.

Brandan and Mary had their baby, and they revealed her name.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the Tell All was when Brandan and Mary De Nucciõ appeared virtually to share the news of the birth of their daughter, named Midnight. However, amid the happiness, the couple admitted to ongoing struggles in their relationship. Brandan shockingly revealed that he calls Mary a "b---h" and "scammer" when they fight. This revelation is toxic and adds a layer of complexity to their seemingly joyous occasion — and it's making us cringe.

Speaking of scammers, Yohan and Danielle are still separated.

The drama doesn't end there, as the Tell All unveils the continuing saga between Yohan Geronimo and Danielle Gates. Despite being separated, their story takes a darker turn when Yohan is accused of having a girlfriend while still married to Danielle! The shocking revelation has fans questioning how real Yohan has been this whole time.

Kimberly had beef with just about everyone.

Kimberly Rochelle came into the Tell All and chose violence. And within minutes, she found herself in conflict with multiple cast members. It started with her clash with Jenny Slatten, where she was accused of disrespecting India. In response, Kimberly told Jenny to fight her and she called her a "c--t!"

Kimberly didn't stop there though. She also got into a heated exchange with Shekinah Garner. And she told cameras that she could "go f--k herself." Even 90 Day Fiancé alum Kenny attempted to guide Kimberly in the right direction, expressing his concern over her harsh language. Despite the attempts to mediate, Kimberly doubled down and said she didn't regret her behavior. Of course, this only added fuel to the fiery Tell All.