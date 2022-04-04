Hamza Was Finally in the U.S. for the '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Tell-All — Is He Here to Stay?By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 4 2022, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
One of the hardest parts about the Season 5 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days was watching Hamza and Memphis say goodbye to each other. She promised to start the K-1 visa process as soon as she gets home, and Hamza assured her that he wants to be there with her to help with their new baby. So, when he came out during the tell-all, fans had to ask — is Hamza still in the U.S. after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?
It's common for foreign partners to be present for these tell-all reunion specials remotely rather than in-person. To put that into perspective, Gino's girlfriend Jasmine, Mike's on again/off again fiancè Ximena, Ella's boyfriend Johnny, and Ben's ex Mahogany were all there via TV screens. However, Hamza was the only significant other at the tell-all IRL, and fans have a renewed hope in his relationship with Memphis.
Is Hamza still in the U.S. after '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?
The American cast members on 90 Day Fiancé shows usually show up to tell-all specials alone since their significant others are often still in their respective home countries. However, in part one of the Season 5 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all, Hamza surprised everyone when he arrived to accompany Memphis in person.
On March 24, 2022, podcast host Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show shared on TikTok that a fan commented to reveal they saw Memphis, Hamza, and their new baby together at that time in Michigan. If that's true, then Hamza is still in the U.S. and hopefully in the final stages of having his K-1 visa approved.
The fan also claimed they saw 90 Day Fiancé camera crew with Hamza and Memphis, but because there's no photographic proof of this, we'll just have to hope the claims are accurate. For now, it hasn't been proven whether Hamza is still indeed in the U.S. after filming for the tell-all ended. However, the fact that Memphis was pregnant when she applied for the K-1 visa for Hamza could have worked in their favor.
While being pregnant or having a pregnant fiancé does not expedite the K-1 visa process, it does show officials how real a relationship is. Part of the K-1 visa process involves lengthy interviews to determine how legitimate a relationship is and how invested the foreign partner is.
If officials took into account Memphis and Hamza's wedding in his home country of Tunisia and her pregnancy, it might have boded well for his K-1 visa approval.
When Was the Season 5 tell-all filmed?
Although fans took note that Hamza was present when the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all was filmed, some also commented on social media about when filming took place. Memphis doesn't appear pregnant during the tell-all, which could mean it was filmed as much as a year after filming for the season ended.
Memphis found out she was pregnant toward the end of the season, which filmed around December 2020, according to the 90 Day Fiancé Cray Cray podcast. Since it's unlikely that the tell-all was filmed directly after, the cast could have met in New York City closer to fall or winter of 2021.
Kim from Season 5 shared an Instagram throwback photo of herself in New York City with her son, who appeared on the tell-all with her. If the photo is from when filming occurred, then it was during a colder time of year.
Regardless of when the tell-all was filmed and the status of Hamza's visa process, Memphis and Hamza might be the strongest couple to come out of Season 5.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.