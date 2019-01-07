Larissa and Fernanda's Bizarre '90 Day Fiancé' Feud Explained

The couples from 90 Day Fiancé all came together for the season's Tell All special, and tensions were definitely high. However, it was the unexpected — and slightly bizarre — feud between Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Fernanda Flores that really got viewers buzzing.

"So confused about Fernanda and Larissa’s beef," one fan tweeted before another surmised, "Larissa is jealous because Colt can’t give her things like Jonathan and Fernanda."

So, what started the fight between Larissa and Fernanda? It all started a few days after Larissa was arrested for domestic battery back in November. To seemingly make light of the situation, Larissa posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself posing by a police car at Madame Tussauds. Fernanda didn't appreciate Larissa's joke, and commented, "How can you make fun? A lot of people were genuinely concerned about you."

This prompted Larissa to respond, "The only way you can stay relevant and try to convince people you’re not boring is to insert your self in my affairs." Burn.

And it didn't stop there. "Girl stop to be [sic] jealous, you copy everything that I do inclusive [sic] your bio," Larissa added. "Did you forget that you [sic] copy and paste? No personality at all. Be careful next time that you assault someone hahaha I know that the scene was staged and you feel so sad for [sic] we make more success."

As expected, it wasn't long until their respective husbands, Colt Johnson and Jonathan Rivera, got involved in the social media feud. "Humm [sic], didn’t I see you throw water at a paid actress’s face and almost assault her in a painfully obvious staged and fraud scene at a nightclub last week?” Colt wrote, referring to the altercation Fernanda got into on the show. Jonathan defended his wife and responded to Larissa's previous diss, writing, "Oh what success…two days in jail and your new couch?"

But that only added more fuel to Larissa's fire, prompting her to clap back again. "Go buy another child… you know that this season not happened," she said, hinting at Jonathan and Fernanda's 13-year age difference. Colt joined in with one last insult — putting an end to the online fighting until they reunited at the Tell All, at least. "Hello my name is Jonathan, perhaps you remember me from such things as being a douche bag on the internet and buying a child bride," Colt wrote. "This is the second time you or someone in your life has interfered in my affairs. You are not welcomed, go back to hawking your scarves or whatever side gig you are desperately trying to squeeze from your [five] minutes of fandom."

When the couples met in person in front of the cameras, the back and forth continued, and only got worse. "I know I'm looking sexier than Fernanda, so I'm feeling ready to do war," Larissa said on the show. Even co-star Ashley Marston didn't want to sit next to Larissa and Colt, who were very late to the taping. "I don't really care," Fernanda said. "To be honest, I think it was more comfortable without them... because they are mean." And that set Larissa and Colt off. "She's nothing. She can't be anything," Larissa fumed before Colt added, "I have a question. What's your problem with us?"

Larissa continued, "She attacks me all the time and I don't know why the girl has a problem with me... show respect you f---king brat." This feud has definitely divided fans between Team Larissa and Team Fernanda — even if the 90 Day Fiancé cast is very clearly is Team Fernanda.

"Larissa, Fernanda could have eye boogers, sweats on and her hair in a laundry day bun and still have you beat girl," one fan wrote during the show. Another disagreed, tweeting, "I thought that I liked Fernanda but she seems a tad bit jealous of Larissa. What’s the point of commenting on her age and body? Why does it bother her so much that they’re late? Oh I see, because the attention is not on YOU."