RIP '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores

Fernanda, 19, and Jonathan, 32, got married on the season finale of the TLC reality series, but it looks like the newlyweds didn't make it to the new year. In fact, Jonathan celebrated New Year's Eve with his once-skeptical mom (who had finally accepted Fernanda as her daughter-in-law) instead of his new bride.

"Bring in the New Year with this special lady!” Jonathan captioned the photo with his mother. "Wishing all my friends, familia and supporters an abundance of love, health, wealth and success in 2019! #family #love #health #wealth #success #newyearseve #2019 #familyfirst."

So, why did Fernanda and Jonathan break up? While they are still technically married, the couple got into a huge fight — and it played out on Instagram. When asked by an Instagram follower if he was spending the holidays with Fernanda, Jonathan responded, "No she’s in Houston. She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

He then claimed it was Fernanda who wanted to end the relationship, adding, "She decided to leave... left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things. I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t."

Jonathan also denied giving up on their marriage, writing to another follower, "I am not one for drama, I prefer to remain private but I’m not OK with my spouse airing our laundry to get my attention. Deleting me, deleting or [sic] pictures then putting them back. I mean come on." For her part, Fernanda refused to respond to Jonathan's comments, telling her followers during an Instagram Live video, "He’s talking a lot, he can say whatever he wants. I’m not gonna talk about it until I’m ready, and today, right now, is not the moment."

However, she did take the moment to post a sexy photo on Instagram with the caption, "I declare that God has a great plan for my life. He is directing my steps. And even though I may not always understand how, I know that my situation is not a surprise to God. He will work out every detail to my advantage. In his perfect timing. Everything will turn right."

This split shouldn't come as a huge surprise for 90 Day Fiance fans, seeing as Fernanda — who moved from Mexico to South Carolina to be with Jonathan — was never happy in her new city and was known for her jealous fits.