‘90 Day Fiancé’ Sneak Peek: Bilal Picks the Worst Time to Talk Prenups With Shaeeda

We don’t know whether Shaeeda of 90 Day Fiancé signs a prenup — or whether she even marries Bilal. Those are both closely-guarded TLC secrets, we imagine. But we do know that the question of whether to get a pre-nuptial agreement is threatening the couple’s romance.

As viewers have seen so far in the TLC show’s ninth season, Bilal, a 42-year-old form Kansas City, Mo., and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago, met online and got engaged after spending just one week together.