Could D.B. Cooper Still Be Charged if He’s Ever Found? Netflix Doc Has Viewers Asking Questions

On Nov. 24, 1971, a man that newspapers reported at D.B. Cooper (an alias) ordered a bourbon and soda on a flight departing from Portland, Ore., to Seattle, Wash. He presented a bomb to a flight attendant and made a list of demands, which were fulfilled upon landing, and when the plane was re-fueled and re-routed to Reno, Nev., he jumped mid-air with a parachute along with a briefcase filled with $200,000, never to be seen again.

A trending new Netflix documentary on the mystery man has people wondering, however, if he could still be charged if found.