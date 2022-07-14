There Are Five Main Suspects in Netflix’s D.B. Cooper True Crime Documentary

The man dubbed "D.B. Cooper" asked for four parachutes and for the plane to be refueled upon landing, as well as $200,000 cash. Once those demands were met, he told the pilot to charter a flight to Reno, Nev. While mid-flight, Cooper hopped out of the plane with the parachutes and was never found.

So who was this mystery man? The Netflix doc narrows it down to four potential suspects. Let's take a look at each one.