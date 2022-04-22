In May 2007, 3-year-old U.K. native Madeleine McCann disappeared from the villa her family was staying in while on vacation in the Algarve region of Portugal.

Her case received international attention and through the years, has continued to captivate the public through Netflix docuseries like The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann. It has even inspired some pretty mind-boggling conspiracies on TikTok, including one involving Ghislaine Maxwell.