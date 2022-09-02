The Search for a Missing Mother of Five Continues — What Happened to Jennifer Dulos?

ABC News stated that he died two days later on Jan. 30. In a suicide note he allegedly wrote, "I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer's disappearance."

On March 3, a judge dismissed the murder charges against Fotis Dulos; however, Troconis is still being charged and is awaiting trial.

For more on this story tune into Dateline Friday Sept. 2, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.