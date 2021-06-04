Lifetime Network Is Ready to Tell the Story of Jennifer Dulos's Disappearance

Lifetime Network Is Ready to Tell the Story of Jennifer Dulos's DisappearanceBy Katie Garrity
Jun. 4 2021, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
On May 29, 2019, Jennifer Dulos mysteriously went missing from New Canaan, Conn., in the midst of a custody dispute with her ex-husband, Fotis Dulos. Jennifer Dulos had five children ranging in age from 8–13 at the time of her disappearance.
So where are Jennifer's children now? Where is her estranged husband? We have all the details below.
Jennifer Dulos's story will be told by Lifetime in both a film and a documentary.
The Lifetime Network will shed light on the story and investigation of the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in an upcoming movie and documentary. The movie — called Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos — and the documentary — called Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story — will examine her disappearance.
Jennifer, who was 50 years old at the time, was in the midst of a brutal custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who was 52. According to Fox News, after her disappearance, the New Caanan police began their most expansive search and investigation in the state’s history. Fotis Dulos was charged in connection with his ex-wife’s murder in early 2020 but was released on $6 million bail. His girlfriend at the time, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Fotis Dulos died after a suicide attempt in January 2020.
After he made bail, Fotis attempted suicide and was placed on life support at a hospital. NBC Connecticut reported that his children were able to visit him before he was taken off life support.
“Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months. Our top priorities are ensuring their well-being and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel,” the family spokesperson wrote in a statement.
The Dulos children were said to be “healthy and well.”
Around Thanksgiving in 2019, the family released a statement regarding the disappearance of Jennifer and an update about how the children were doing.
“We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them,” the statement read, per ABC News. “And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.”
The Dulos children's maternal grandmother was granted custody of all five kids.
Gloria Farber — Jennifer's mother and the children's grandmother — was granted custody of all five children in November 2019. In a statement released in May 2020, the family spokesperson said that the children are “becoming more like their mother every day.”
“They are safe and surrounded by love and support,” the statement said, per the New York Post. “Gloria, their grandmother and guardian, is also healthy and well, for which we are so grateful during this precious time.”
The two films centered on Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance will air on Saturday, June 5, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.