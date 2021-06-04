Lifetime Network Is Ready to Tell the Story of Jennifer Dulos's Disappearance

The Lifetime Network will shed light on the story and investigation of the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in an upcoming movie and documentary. The movie — called Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos — and the documentary — called Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story — will examine her disappearance.

Jennifer, who was 50 years old at the time, was in the midst of a brutal custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who was 52. According to Fox News, after her disappearance, the New Caanan police began their most expansive search and investigation in the state’s history. Fotis Dulos was charged in connection with his ex-wife’s murder in early 2020 but was released on $6 million bail. His girlfriend at the time, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.