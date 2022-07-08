'Dateline' Returns to a Brutal Murder Nearly 25 Years Old and the Man Who Claims He Didn't Do It

On Thanksgiving Day in 1998, 25-year-old Corey Parker had plans to stop at two different houses to eat. The night before, she made sure to bake two pies, one for each meal. Sadly, she never made it to either home. Her body would be discovered by police the following day when Parker didn't show up for work. She had been stabbed over 100 times.

Nearly three years later, authorities zeroed in on Robert Denney as their prime suspect. Where is Robert Denny now? A Dateline special takes a look at this appalling story.