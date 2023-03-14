Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: Instagram/@anastasiamidas Anastasia Got Called Out for Having a Boyfriend While on ‘The Bachelor’ — Is It True? By Haylee Thorson Mar. 14 2023, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Buckle your seat belts! The Bachelor’s Women Tell All is upon us. Based on the preview alone, the reality series special will be scathing — not just for Zach Shallcross. Several contestants from Season 27 are under fire for their behavior in the house and, of course, being there for the “wrong reasons.”

One of the main culprits is Anastasia Midas, who self-eliminated in Week 4. After being accused of going on the show for social media followers during the season, she’s facing yet another allegation: having a boyfriend while filming. So, is it true? We have the details!

Did Anastasia have a boyfriend during ‘The Bachelor’? She got called out during the Women Tell All.

Anastasia took a lot of heat this season, and it isn't over yet. During the preview for Season 27’s Women Tell All, the 30-year-old content marketing manager was accused of having a boyfriend during her time on the show.

When met with the allegation, Anastasia countered, “I did not have a boyfriend,” and Victoria J. replied, “OK, boyfriend, you were f--king, I don’t know!” And the drama doesn’t stop there. According to Reality Steve, Anastasia going on The Bachelor for the “wrong reasons” will be a hot topic during the special — as will her co-star Christina Mandrell.

“I know that Christina is going to be a big topic, and I also know that Anastasia is going to be a big topic because of the social media stuff and something that I had heard all season long that somebody called her out for,” the spoiler reporter revealed on his podcast. “Anastasia and Christina take a lot of heat at the Women Tell All.”

So, is there any evidence to back Victoria J.’s claim that Anastasia had a boyfriend during the filming of The Bachelor? Reality Steve shared the tea.

Anastasia reportedly got back together with her alleged boyfriend “seconds” after she got home from filming ‘The Bachelor.’

When speaking about Anastasia getting called out for having a boyfriend during the Women Tell All preview, Reality Steve said he received emails about the allegation all season. Not only that, but he even knows her alleged partner’s name. “I heard the same thing back during filming and have emails and the guy’s name to back it up,” the spoiler expert revealed.

“She was with him seconds after she got home from filming as well. There’s no way to truly prove if they were [boyfriend and girlfriend], but clearly she was very close to another guy pre-filming and post-filming, and any statement by her to the contrary is a flat out lie.”