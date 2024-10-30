Nancy Hulkower Is Still Close to Some of Her 'Golden Bachelor' Besties in Real Life

Despite some minor drama in the first season of The Golden Bachelor, most of the women left the show with a new group of real life friends, and that includes Nancy Hulkower. She even lasted until Week 4, just a couple weeks shy of being eligible for Hometown dates. But now, well after filming ended, where is The Golden Bachelor's Nancy Hulkower?

Article continues below advertisement

When she left the show and pulled herself out of the running to be with leading man Gerry Turner, it broke some fans' hearts. They had hoped to see her go even further. But for Nancy, it was time to go when she realized she just wasn't there with Gerry, especially since he had made other stronger connections. Luckily, she left the show with some new besties, even if she didn't leave with a new engagement ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Nancy Hulkower from 'The Golden Bachelor' now?

Following her time on The Golden Bachelor, Nancy returned to her family and her life outside of the show. But she didn't exactly leave television. She was one of the ladies who appeared in the Quaker Oats commercial during The Golden Bachelorette, and she even appeared on Celebrity Family Feud along with some of the other ladies from Gerry's season.

Nancy has also appeared on multiple different podcasts to share her experiences with not only Bachelor Nation, but also with Diabetes. And she is close to the first Golden Bachelorette lead, Joan Vassos. Ahead of Joan's season premiere, Nancy shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, "Tonight is Joan's first night! The first Golden Bachelorette." If there's one thing that The Golden Bachelor had in spades, it's women supporting women, and for Nancy, that continued after the season ended.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy is close to other 'Golden Bachelor' ladies.

Besides Nancy's friendship with Joan, she is also close to other women who fans remember well from Gerry's Golden Bachelor season. When fellow Golden Bachelor alums Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles got facelifts, Nancy shared on Instagram that she helped take care of them, post-surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

She later shared an update on Oct. 25. "I think Kathy and Susan look great," Nancy said in a video update that she posted on Instagram while in Florida for a break and for her niece's wedding. "But now it might be time for me to do a little something."