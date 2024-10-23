Guy Gansert Is Ready To Move On From His Ex With Joan Vassos on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. One of the biggest challenges for Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette is moving on from her late husband and moving forward with a new man. As she struggles to do that, she also grows closer to some of the men, including early frontrunner Guy Gansert. Unlike Joan, he didn't lose a spouse, but he did get a divorce and he shares four children with his ex-wife. But who is Guy's ex on The Golden Bachelorette?

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to Hometown Dates, Guy came under fire after records resurfaced that stated his ex-wife filed a temporary order of protection against him in October 2021. According to reports, his ex claimed that he tried to physically threaten her and he was ordered to only contact her regarding parenting matters. However the order was never granted.

Source: Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Article continues below advertisement

Guy came forward to share his side of things in a lengthy Instagram statement. In it, he took responsibility for his actions and shared that he and his ex had come to an understanding and an agreement. But for many, it's hard to ignore Guy's past, especially since he made it to Hometowns on The Golden Bachelorette.

Who is Guy Gansert's ex-wife on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Guy's ex-wife, Heidi Seevers Gansert, isn't part of a reality dating show but, like Guy, she is in the public eye. Though in her case, it's much different. She has been a part of politics in Nevada for almost 20 years, and for her, it began in 2004 when she was elected to the Nevada Assembly.

Article continues below advertisement

From there, her political career continued to rise. And in 2016, she was elected to the Nevada Senate. In August 2023, she revealed she would not run for re-election in 2024. However, she does remain in the public eye for her past in politics and now, for her ex-husband's role on television.

How far does Guy get on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?